Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2,702.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,431 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

Intel stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

