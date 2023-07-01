Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

