Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

