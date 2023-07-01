Bell Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bell Bank trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Up 1.9 %

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $423.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.