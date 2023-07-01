Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.