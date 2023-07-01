Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

