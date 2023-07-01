Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $100.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

