Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.