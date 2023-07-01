The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

