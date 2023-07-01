Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Paychex were worth $64,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Paychex Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

