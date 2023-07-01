Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $393.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.88. The company has a market cap of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $395.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

