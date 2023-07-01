Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.9 %

WMT stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

