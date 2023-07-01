Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $247.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average of $211.58. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $250.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

