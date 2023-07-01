Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in McKesson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $427.31 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $315.78 and a one year high of $429.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

