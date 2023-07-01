3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

