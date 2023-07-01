General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

