CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

CVS opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.