Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

