OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 11,142 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 471,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,545.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 978,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 960,908 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 56,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

