OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

