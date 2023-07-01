General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Increased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

