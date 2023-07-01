Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI opened at $293.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

