Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 66 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $381.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

