Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 355 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day moving average of $195.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

