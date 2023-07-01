Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

