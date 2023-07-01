Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after buying an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after buying an additional 144,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $52.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

