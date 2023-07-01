Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $652,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

