Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,305 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after buying an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWD stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

