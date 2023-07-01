Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,106 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $738,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

