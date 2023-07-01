Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

