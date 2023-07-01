First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB opened at $137.96 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

