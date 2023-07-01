GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

