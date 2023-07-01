1,580 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.48 and its 200 day moving average is $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

