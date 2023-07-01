Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

LIN opened at $381.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $383.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

