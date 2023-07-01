CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

