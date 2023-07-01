Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

