Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

