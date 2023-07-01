Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.