LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 70 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

