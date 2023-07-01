Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 87,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

PFE stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

