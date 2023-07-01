Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Paychex Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.