JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Head-To-Head Comparison

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) and CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and CBD of Denver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 1.87% 9.63% 4.51% CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $151.69 billion 0.31 $1.51 billion $1.76 19.39 CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares JD.com and CBD of Denver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than CBD of Denver.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JD.com and CBD of Denver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 0 5 6 0 2.55 CBD of Denver 0 0 0 0 N/A

JD.com presently has a consensus target price of $60.17, indicating a potential upside of 76.29%. Given JD.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than CBD of Denver.

Summary

JD.com beats CBD of Denver on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services for logistics property investors and the sale of development properties; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc. engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc. in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc. is based in Centennial, Colorado. CBD of Denver Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Swiss Industry Ventures AG.

