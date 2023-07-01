Bell Bank Has $282,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bell Bank raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 64,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

ACN stock opened at $308.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average is $280.76. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

