1,341 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $79,703,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 314,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

