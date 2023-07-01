Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

