Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

