194 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9 %

Equinix stock opened at $783.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.14. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $792.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.00.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

