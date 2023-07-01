Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,275 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

