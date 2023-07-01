PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.65 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.