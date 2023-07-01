Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,184 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

